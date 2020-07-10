Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels’ faith at funeral Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars, veterans and longtime friends talked about the faith and patriotism of Charlie Daniels at a funeral Friday for the country singer and fiddler. Daniels, who died Monday at the age of 83, was given a star-studded salute by artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill and Gretchen Wilson during […]


