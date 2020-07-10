Global  
 

Country stars talk of Charlie Daniels' faith at funeral

Seattle Times Friday, 10 July 2020
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars, veterans and longtime friends talked about the faith and patriotism of Charlie Daniels at a funeral Friday for the country singer and fiddler. Daniels, who died Monday at the age of 83, was given a star-studded salute by artists Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins, Vince Gill and Gretchen Wilson during […]
Charlie Daniels remembered in Patriotic Community Service

Charlie Daniels remembered in Patriotic Community Service

 Hundreds of people gathered a Sellers Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet to remember country icon Charlie Daniels in a Patriotic Community Service.

Hundreds of people gathered a Sellers Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet to remember country icon Charlie Daniels in a Patriotic Community Service.

Charlie Daniels supported veterans throughout his life

Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels has died.

