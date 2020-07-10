|
UFC 251 Fight Island: Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal preview Abu Dhabi fight
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal speak to BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor before their fight on Saturday at UFC 251 Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
