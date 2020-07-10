Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UFC 251 Fight Island: Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal preview Abu Dhabi fight

BBC News Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal speak to BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor before their fight on Saturday at UFC 251 Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi 01:54

 Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UFC 251 UFC 251 UFC mixed martial arts event in 2020

UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal steps in to face champion Kamaru Usman

 Jorge Masvidal takes a title shot at six days' notice as he steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.
BBC News
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

Fighter's positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout

 Gilbert Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his UFC 251 headlining bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
USATODAY.com

BBC Sport BBC Sport sports division of the BBC

'I was terrified to put on weight' - the 'culture of fear' in British gymnastics

 In a special investigation, several gymnasts tell BBC Sport of an alleged "culture of fear" in the sport of weight shaming and abuse.
BBC News

What to look for in midweek Championship games

 With five games remaining in the regular Championship season, and much to be resolved, BBC Sport takes a look at the key issues.
BBC News

'I missed the birth by five minutes' - tales of cricket and fatherhood

 As England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child, BBC Sport hears more tales from cricketing dads.
BBC News

Joe Root misses England v West Indies Test: Cricket and fatherhood

 As England captain Joe Root misses the first West Indies Test to be at the birth of his second child, BBC Sport hears more tales from cricketing dads.
BBC News

Kamaru Usman Kamaru Usman Nigerian-American mixed martial arts fighter


Jorge Masvidal Jorge Masvidal American mixed martial arts fighter


Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Federal capital of the United Arab Emirates

Covid-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

 A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P..
IndiaTimes
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high [Video]

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34 per cent at 34,098 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.67 per cent at 10,096. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.4 per cent, metal by 2.1 per cent and private bank by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price touched a record high of Rs 1,602, rising 1.4 per cent after the announcement that Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala is going to invest Rs 9,093 crore in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor [Video]

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor

Colin Cowherd asks Dana White what UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will be like. White also said he thinks currently retired Connor McGregor still has a few fights left in him.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 16:57Published
CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon

UFC 250 was a night of early finishes and highlight-reel KOs. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Cody Garbrandt's vicious power,..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 11:36Published

Tweets about this

mmashitonly

MMA Shit Only™ Another fighter test positive for covid https://t.co/XwYnUqshrA 15 minutes ago

MmaUnhinged

MMAUnhinged UFC welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio has become the latest mixed martial arts fighter to test positive f… https://t.co/xDDTu58M1e 7 hours ago

ThatDerekMartin

Derek Martin @danawhite as the man who comes into contact with the most people in the industry... And then you're the guy who st… https://t.co/wi3KpbYH0i 20 hours ago

SportzFirst

FirstSportz India Pedro Munhoz becomes the fourth Brazilian and fifth fighter in UFC to test positive for COVID-19. @PedroMunhozmma… https://t.co/6KiOa9GVId 1 day ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Fighter’s positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout https://t.co/qSaSsJmXsd #sports 3 days ago

Noti_alert

Noti_Mundo Fighter's positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout CE: https://t.co/lmcFzq1gdw https://t.co/2yyq8YAvjo… https://t.co/wdq2SG3w1l 3 days ago

SmarkSummers

Stevieboy_504 The Fighter and The Kid possibly going off the rails after they both test positive for COVID-19 acting as COVID wat… https://t.co/FaPjk27Fyd 3 days ago

ven_blog

Tweet Interesantes Fighter's positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout CE: https://t.co/R3wRbmAbA7 https://t.co/izSwulKGzH… https://t.co/S0z1wbfvhr 4 days ago