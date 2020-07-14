Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British UFC star Lerone Murphy defends Kamaru Usman after Jorge Masvidal performance – but promises ‘flashy fight’ on Fight Island

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Lerone Murphy has defended Kamaru Usman after the UFC welterweight champion was criticised for his performance at UFC 251 against Jorge Masvidal. The Mancunian featherweight is on Fight Island himself and you can hear him in action on Thursday morning from 1am when UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Ige is live on BT Sport 2 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi 01:54

 Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor [Video]

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor

Colin Cowherd asks Dana White what UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will be like. White also said he thinks currently retired Connor McGregor still has a few fights left in him.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 16:57Published

Tweets about this