Deeney double gives Watford crucial EPL win over Newcastle

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
WATFORD, England (AP) — Troy Deeney converted two penalties as Watford came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 and give its fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League a huge boost on Saturday. Watford moved six points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-to-last Bournemouth. With Norwich’s demotion confirmed […]
