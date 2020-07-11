Deeney double gives Watford crucial EPL win over Newcastle Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

WATFORD, England (AP) — Troy Deeney converted two penalties as Watford came from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1 and give its fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League a huge boost on Saturday. Watford moved six points clear of the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-to-last Bournemouth. With Norwich’s demotion confirmed […] 👓 View full article

