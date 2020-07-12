Mueller defends conviction of Roger Stone

Video credit: Wochit Business - Published 7 hours ago White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence 00:42 Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has...