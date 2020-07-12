Robert Mueller defends Stone conviction, Russia investigation after sharp criticism from White House
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Saturday vigorously defended his team's decision to prosecute Roger Stone, stopping short of directly attacking President Trump, who commuted Stone's sentence the day prior.
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same. Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday. Roger Stone has...