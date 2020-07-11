Global  
 

Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement

Eurasia Review Saturday, 11 July 2020
Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House StatementToday, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.  There was never any collusion between the Trump...
White House Celebrates Roger Stone Commutation: He Was 'A Victim of the Russia Hoax'

The White House confirmed in a statement Friday night that President Donald Trump is commuting the sentence of Roger Stone.
