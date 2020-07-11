Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump...
In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's...
