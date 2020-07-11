Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence of Roger Stone, Jr.Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency. There was never any collusion between the Trump


