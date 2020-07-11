Jack Charlton 'changed everything in Ireland'

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85.
Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia.
Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966.
His family said he...
Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter...
People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published