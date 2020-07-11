Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Charlton 'changed everything in Ireland'

BBC News Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Mick McCarthy believes the passing of former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton "will be felt in Ireland more than anywhere else".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 01:13

 England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother Bobby, he was part of the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966. His family said he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer [Video]

Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer

Tributes have been flooding in for former Republic of Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton after he died aged 85. One of many to pay their tribute is Kate Wilkinson, Jack's granddaughter...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:29Published
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Charlton 'changed everything' for Irish football

 Mick McCarthy believes the passing of former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton "will be felt in Ireland more than anywhere else".
BBC News


Tweets about this