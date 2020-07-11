Global  
 

Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’

WorldNews Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the “highest bidder,” saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic. “If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest...
Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

Bill Gates talked about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Gates the "final hurdle" to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine will be ensuring that people decide to take it. Gates said testing vaccine candidates with a wide variety of populations and age groups can prove challenging. Still, Gates believes that "a lot" of people will take a vaccine when one becomes available. According to Business Insider the billionaire believes herd immunity can be achieved if 70% to 80% of people take the vaccine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Jennifer Gates Talks About Growing Up With Privilege [Video]

Jennifer Gates Talks About Growing Up With Privilege

The oldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, talked about growing up with privilege in an interview. She said: “It's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about.” Jennifer said she hopes to make “the world a little bit of a better place” with that privilege. Forbes ranked Bill Gates as the second wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $108 billion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Bill Gates: COVID-19 'Will Be Back' In October-November [Video]

Bill Gates: COVID-19 'Will Be Back' In October-November

Alex Wong/Getty Images Bill Gates warns that COVID-19 infection rates will hit another wave in the fall, around October and November, when temperatures cool. The situation is made worse by the politicization of the virus, which has caused some people to refuse to wear masks, abide by social distancing guidelines and even to pressure others not to wear masks. Gates also said he was disappointed that the US, under Trump, has not taken a leadership role in preventing and ending the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
A Wild Conspiracy Theory About Bill Gates Is Trending On Twitter [Video]

A Wild Conspiracy Theory About Bill Gates Is Trending On Twitter

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has pledged a quarter billion dollars to fight coronavirus pandemic. But, that has not stopped a wild conspiracy theory about him to go viral. According to Business Insider, the conspiracies that have claimed he knew about the pandemic beforehand or was even responsible for it. The crux of the conspiracy is that Gates wants to implant tiny microchips in every human through the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Body of COVID patient taken to burial ground in auto-rickshaw [Video]

Body of COVID patient taken to burial ground in auto-rickshaw

Body of a COVID-19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent said, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens for police personnel: CAB president [Video]

Quarantine facilities to be set up at Eden Gardens for police personnel: CAB president

In a bid to combat COVID-19, quarantine facilities will be set up at Eden Gardens for police personnel. "In a meeting with between Kolkata Police and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, it has been decided that quarantine facilities will be set up at Eden Gardens. E, F, G and H blocks would initially be used for setting up of the same," said Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya. West Bengal has 8,881 active cases of coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Monsoon session of Parliament to be held, govt to take precautions amid Covid-19: Pralhad Joshi

 Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held with the government ensuring all health..
IndiaTimes
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. With 475 new..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published
Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok [Video]

Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok

Bill Nye Calls Face Masks a Matter of 'Life and Death' on TikTok Nye stressed the importance of wearing face masks in a new TikTok video on Thursday. Bill Nye, via TikTok Bill Nye, via TikTok Nye's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Female protesters urge Indonesian government to pass Bill against Sexual Violence [Video]

Female protesters urge Indonesian government to pass Bill against Sexual Violence

A number of women held peaceful protests to ask the People's Representative Council of Indonesia (DPR) to pass the Draft Law on the Elimination of Sexual Violence (PKS Bill) in Jakarta,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:16Published

Bollywood celebs wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

 With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Mumbai: Autorickshaw with hand-washing unit impresses Anand Mahindra

 COVID-19 crisis has proved that Indians can come up with new innovations even during testing times. As the country continues to fight the deadly virus, people at...
Mid-Day

The China Factor In The US Elections – Analysis

The China Factor In The US Elections – Analysis By Harsh V. Pant America is hurtling from one crisis to another even as the Presidential polls in November come closer with each passing day. There is a sense...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

