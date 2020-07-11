Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’

Bill Gates: COVID-19 'Will Be Back' In October-November



Alex Wong/Getty Images Bill Gates warns that COVID-19 infection rates will hit another wave in the fall, around October and November, when temperatures cool. The situation is made worse by the politicization of the virus, which has caused some people to refuse to wear masks, abide by social distancing guidelines and even to pressure others not to wear masks. Gates also said he was disappointed that the US, under Trump, has not taken a leadership role in preventing and ending the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970