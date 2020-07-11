Bill Gates calls for COVID-19 meds to go to people who need them, not ‘highest bidder’
Saturday, 11 July 2020 () Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, not to the “highest bidder,” saying relying on market forces would prolong the deadly pandemic. “If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest...
Bill Gates talked about the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Gates the "final hurdle" to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine will be ensuring that people decide to take it. Gates said testing vaccine candidates with a wide variety of populations and age groups can prove challenging. Still, Gates believes that "a lot" of people will take a vaccine when one becomes available. According to Business Insider the billionaire believes herd immunity can be achieved if 70% to 80% of people take the vaccine.
The oldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, talked about growing up with privilege in an interview. She said: “It's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about.” Jennifer said she hopes to make “the world a little bit of a better place” with that privilege. Forbes ranked Bill Gates as the second wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $108 billion.
Alex Wong/Getty Images Bill Gates warns that COVID-19 infection rates will hit another wave in the fall, around October and November, when temperatures cool. The situation is made worse by the politicization of the virus, which has caused some people to refuse to wear masks, abide by social distancing guidelines and even to pressure others not to wear masks. Gates also said he was disappointed that the US, under Trump, has not taken a leadership role in preventing and ending the pandemic.
Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates has pledged a quarter billion dollars to fight coronavirus pandemic. But, that has not stopped a wild conspiracy theory about him to go viral. According to Business Insider, the conspiracies that have claimed he knew about the pandemic beforehand or was even responsible for it. The crux of the conspiracy is that Gates wants to implant tiny microchips in every human through the coronavirus vaccine.
Body of a COVID-19 patient taken to a burial ground in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamabad Government Hospital. Dr N Rao, Hospital Superintendent said, "Deceased person's relative who works at the hospital asked us for the body. He didn't wait for an ambulance."
In a bid to combat COVID-19, quarantine facilities will be set up at Eden Gardens for police personnel. "In a meeting with between Kolkata Police and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) officials, it has been decided that quarantine facilities will be set up at Eden Gardens. E, F, G and H blocks would initially be used for setting up of the same," said Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya. West Bengal has 8,881 active cases of coronavirus.
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery. On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes. This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
By Harsh V. Pant
America is hurtling from one crisis to another even as the Presidential polls in November come closer with each passing day. There is a sense... Eurasia Review Also reported by •New Zealand Herald