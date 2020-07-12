Global  
 

UFC 251: Usman retains title against game Masvidal

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Kamaru Usman was mostly dominant in earning decision victory in welterweight title bout against Jorge Masvidal, who took the fight on short notice.
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi 01:54

 Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal Jorge Masvidal American mixed martial arts fighter

UFC 251 Fight Island: Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal preview Abu Dhabi fight

 Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal speak to BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor before their fight on Saturday at UFC 251 Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
BBC News

UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal steps in to face champion Kamaru Usman

 Jorge Masvidal takes a title shot at six days' notice as he steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.
BBC News
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

Kamaru Usman Kamaru Usman Nigerian-American mixed martial arts fighter

Fighter's positive COVID test scuttles UFC 251 title bout

 Gilbert Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his UFC 251 headlining bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
USATODAY.com

Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

UFC 251: 'Beautiful, surreal, insane' - what's Fight Island really like?

 UFC heads to Fight Island this week - where is it, how will it work and what do the fighters think about it?
BBC News

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap dies 'from Covid-19 complications'

 (CNN)The father and trainer of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has died, the fighter's management team confirmed on Friday in a statement sent to..
WorldNews

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies age 57

 UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies aged 57 following complications caused by coronavirus.
BBC News

