'His hatred is infectious': Tucker Carlson, Trump's heir apparent and 2024 candidate?

Sunday, 12 July 2020
'His hatred is infectious': Tucker Carlson, Trump's heir apparent and 2024 candidate?The conservative television star Tucker Carlson, whose Fox News program last month became the highest-rated show in the history of cable television, is known to most Americans simply as "Tucker". But not everyone calls him that. On the strength of his regular, sneering rants about the danger of immigrants and refugees, the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dubbed Carlson a "white supremacist sympathizer". Her colleague Ilhan Omar prefers "racist fool". The Nazi website...
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment
Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content. Neff's posts frequently used the n-word and other derogatory slurs for blacks, latinos,...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator

Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messages

 The writer for host Tucker Carlson posted highly offensive messages online under the name CharlesXII.
BBC News

Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist posts

 The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!" In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

Credit: Wochit News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probe

 Ex-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time

Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time

Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital, the first time the US president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Trump publicly dons mask for first time

Trump publicly dons mask for first time

[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising Trump

 Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"

De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in a war of words with NY Mayor Bill de Blasio and it looks like she's losing... badly. De Blasio called her "just wrong" when she accused him of fudging his $1 billion cut to the NYPD budget. AOC said said de Blasio was using "budget tricks" and "funny math" to make it look like he had defunded the city's police department. The Mayor appeared in an interview on CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday morning. "Well, she's just wrong.

Credit: Wochit News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has likely secured a second term after winning her Democratic primary. According to Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez won the race by a significant margin on Tuesday. The final numbers from the primary election won't be known for at least several days. The delay in declaring an official winner is due to this year's large number of absentee ballots. According to Decision Desk HQ, Ocasio-Cortez has already won nearly 73% of the vote.

Credit: Wochit News
AOC declared winner, Engel challenger leads

AOC declared winner, Engel challenger leads

[NFA] The progressive champion Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated a centrist challenger in a Democratic Party primary contest, according to the New York Times. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel


Ilhan Omar Ilhan Omar U.S. Representative from Minnesota

Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia

Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia

A new interview with the Sunday Times of London has gotten Ilhan Omar into more hot water. According to the Times of Israel Omar likened Saudi Arabia's influence on the Trump administration to Israel's. The congresswoman said both countries relied in part on money to bring about their preferred outcomes. Omar has a long history of unprovoked verbal tirades against Israel. The Sunday Times story said that Omar's "new approach is to pivot to Saudi Arabia so she isn't singling out the Jews.

Credit: Wochit News
Ilhan Omar Back Tracks On Biden

Ilhan Omar Back Tracks On Biden

According to ABC News Rep. Ilhan Omar will still support Joe Biden for the presidency. Omar also thinks it is important to believe survivors of sexual assault. That includes Tara Reade, the woman who has leveled allegations against the former vice president. In an interview with the Sunday Times of London Omar said she believed Reade's accusations against Biden. Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn't be the presidential candidate. Now, it appears Omar is back tracking.

Credit: Wochit News
Ilhan Omar Believes Tara Reade, Wants Biden Out!

Ilhan Omar Believes Tara Reade, Wants Biden Out!

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said she believes the sexual assault claims leveled at Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade. Omar told the Sunday Times of London "I do believe Reade," "Justice can be delayed, but should never be denied." According to the NY Post Omar said if it were up to her, Biden wouldn't be the presidential candidate. Omar was a supporter of Bernie Sanders, before he dropped out of the race in April.

Credit: Wochit News

Nazism Nazism ideology and practice associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party and state

Fact check: Trump campaign T-shirt design similar to Nazi eagle

 President Donald Trump's campaign shirt is being criticized for having a design resembling a Nazi eagle.
USATODAY.com

'Neo-Nazi' Metropolitan Police officer charged with being member of far-right terrorist group

 A serving Metropolitan Police officer, 21, has been charged with being a member of a far-right terrorist group.
Independent

Neo-Nazis telling followers to 'deliberately infect' Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns

 Neo-Nazis have encouraged followers to "deliberately infect" Jews and Muslims with coronavirus as extremists exploit the pandemic, a report has warned...
WorldNews

Neo-Nazis telling followers to 'deliberately infect' Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns

 'The short and long-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic could create conditions conducive for extremism,' commission says
Independent

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York

Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US flags. They were also seen holding a banner reading 'Global Movement to Boycott Made in China'. Last week, Indian American, Taiwanese Americans and Tibetans demonstrated against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. The protests come in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans.

Credit: ANI
Cardi B Crystal-Studded Ombré Manicure, Kulture's Birthday

Cardi B Crystal-Studded Ombré Manicure, Kulture's Birthday

To celebrate her daughter Kulture's second birthday, Cardi B went all out and got them matching gold anklets, watches, and rainbow Ugg slippers — because well, why not? As if that wasn't enough, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper also got a larger-than-life crystal manicure courtesy of her go-to nail girl Jenny Bui, whose salon, Nails on 7th in New York City, recently reopened with new safety and hygiene measures in place to protect customers.

Credit: Wochit News
Fay weakens over eastern New York

Fay weakens over eastern New York

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low pressure system Saturday as it hit eastern New York, the U.S National Hurricane Center said. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoat

 Lawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..
WorldNews

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point

Tucker Carlson Echoes White Supremacist Talking Point

Critics accused Tucker Carlson of echoing white supremacist talking points on his Fox News show as he went after Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter

Tucker Carlson Attacks Black Lives Matter

In a racist tirade on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson claimed the Black Lives Matter movement is creating a "dangerous moment" in the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Tucker Gets Mad At Elmo

Tucker Gets Mad At Elmo

Elmo, the beloved "Sesame Street" character, found himself victim of Tucker Carlson's ranting monologue.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News

