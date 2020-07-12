|
'His hatred is infectious': Tucker Carlson, Trump's heir apparent and 2024 candidate?
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
The conservative television star Tucker Carlson, whose Fox News program last month became the highest-rated show in the history of cable television, is known to most Americans simply as “Tucker”. But not everyone calls him that. On the strength of his regular, sneering rants about the danger of immigrants and refugees, the New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dubbed Carlson a “white supremacist sympathizer”. Her colleague Ilhan Omar prefers “racist fool”. The Nazi website...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator
Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messagesThe writer for host Tucker Carlson posted highly offensive messages online under the name CharlesXII.
BBC News
Top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson resigns amid allegations of racist, sexist postsThe top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned following reports that he posted racist, sexist comments on an online forum.
USATODAY.com
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probeEx-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53Published
Trump publicly dons mask for first time
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising TrumpDemocrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
De Blasio: AOC "Just Wrong"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
AOC declared winner, Engel challenger leads
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Ilhan Omar U.S. Representative from Minnesota
Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Ilhan Omar Back Tracks On Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Ilhan Omar Believes Tara Reade, Wants Biden Out!
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Nazism ideology and practice associated with the 20th-century German Nazi Party and state
Fact check: Trump campaign T-shirt design similar to Nazi eaglePresident Donald Trump's campaign shirt is being criticized for having a design resembling a Nazi eagle.
USATODAY.com
'Neo-Nazi' Metropolitan Police officer charged with being member of far-right terrorist groupA serving Metropolitan Police officer, 21, has been charged with being a member of a far-right terrorist group.
Independent
Neo-Nazis telling followers to ‘deliberately infect’ Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warnsNeo-Nazis have encouraged followers to “deliberately infect” Jews and Muslims with coronavirus as extremists exploit the pandemic, a report has warned...
WorldNews
Neo-Nazis telling followers to 'deliberately infect' Jews and Muslims with coronavirus, report warns'The short and long-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic could create conditions conducive for extremism,' commission says
Independent
New York City Largest city in the United States
Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Cardi B Crystal-Studded Ombré Manicure, Kulture's Birthday
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Fay weakens over eastern New York
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoatLawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this