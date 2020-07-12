|
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for Covid-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Polls show Trump is losing to Joe Biden. They said the same thing 4 years ago against Hillary ClintonPolls got it wrong when they showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump in 2016. But pollsters say surveys showing Biden over Trump are more trustworthy.
USATODAY.com
Sabotage, sanctions and the bullying of Iran by Trump and Israel is bound to backfire on the westIt now seems fairly certain that Israel or its agents blew up Iran’s main nuclear fuel enrichment facility at Natanz on 2 July . A “Middle Eastern..
WorldNews
Roger Stone: Robert Mueller defends indictment over Russia probeEx-US special counsel Robert Mueller makes a rare intervention after President Trump commutes an aide's jail term.
BBC News
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Donald Trump commutes sentence of former adviser Roger Stone
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Yes we Kanye! Time for a rapper in the White HouseBecause 2020 has been far too dull and uneventful, Kanye West has decided to shake things up. The rapper-turned-fashion-guru-turned-Christian-evangelist declared..
WorldNews
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump says he will wear mask on hospital visitDonald Trump said he will wear a mask when he visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington this weekend. The US...
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this