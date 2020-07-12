Global  
 

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

WorldNews Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemicUnited States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus. Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for Covid-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re...
Video credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump wears mask in public for first time

Trump wears mask in public for first time 02:04

 Donald Trump has been seen wearing a mask in public, despite previously appearing reluctant to endorse their use.

