Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

United States President Donald United States President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus . Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for Covid-19 patients. As he left the White House , he told reporters: “When you’re... 👓 View full article

