|
Bournemouth beats Leicester 4-1 in boost for EPL survival
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Dominic Solanke scored twice as Bournemouth’s bid for Premier League survival was boosted by a 4-1 victory over Champions League-chasing Leicester, which was reduced to 10 men on Sunday. They were the striker’s first goals since joining from Liverpool in January 2019 after failing to score in his 38 previous league […]
