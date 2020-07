BT CEO warns of long road to excise Huawei from UK network Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — The CEO of telecoms company BT has warned it may take a decade to remove Huawei equipment from Britain’s wireless infrastructure if the U.K. government follows the U.S. in dumping the telecom provider from its networks. Philip Jansen told the BBC that the Chinese tech giant has been in the telecoms infrastructure […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this