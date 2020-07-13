Global  
 

Google Pixel 4a 5G set to join Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in 2020 line up

Monday, 13 July 2020
Google Pixel 4a 5G set to join Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in 2020 line upThe Pixel 4a should probably have launched at Google I/O in May, but since that event’s cancellation Google has stalled the announcement, potentially due to Covid-19 but it may transpire also in reaction to Apple’s $399 iPhone SE that beat the 4a to...
PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing. The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We are excited to announce Google for India Digitisation Fund. Through it, we will invest Rs 75,000 Cr or approx US$10 Bn into India over next 5-7 years. We will do this through mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

 In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the interaction as 'extremely fruitful' and lauded Google's efforts in different sectors.
DNA

Business Leaders Urge Trump to Leave DACA Alone After Court Ruling

 Executives with companies including Target, Apple, Google and Facebook warned the president that any actions related to DACA would disrupt the economy and affect..
NYTimes.com
Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie [Video]

Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie

Google has said that Android 10 is seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android, with 100 million devices running Android 10 in just five months after its launch. Android 10 seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android. In a blog post, Google said that over the past few years they have introduced new capabilities that enabled them to deliver updates more "uniformly, quickly, and efficiently" to Android devices. Some of the company's efforts were "Project Treble and Project Mainline". "In Android 10, we started updating components of the OS directly via Google Play system updates (Project Mainline). Mainline provides security and privacy updates for the OS in a way that's similar to apps - through Google Play. For example, in our most recent deployment, we directly updated 285 million devices with fixes for security vulnerabilities," the post read. "Google Play is also responsible for updating critical applications and services, such as authentication, push notifications, and Google Play Protect. A good example is the launch of the Exposure Notification API. Exposure Notifications are a tool to help public-health agencies in the fight against COVID-19. The API was deployed in May via Google Play to over 2 billion devices in the space of just 4 weeks," it added. Google said that Android 10's adoption is 28 percent faster than Android Pie."Thanks to these efforts, the adoption of Android 10 has been faster than any previous versions of Android. Android 10 was running on 100 million devices 5 months post-launch - 28 per cent faster than Android Pie," the post read.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so [Video]

PM: People should return to workplace if safe to do so

Boris Johnson says that people who have been working from home should talk to their employers. The prime minister said businesses have gone to "huge lengths" to be Covid-secure, and that people should be "looking to come back to work in a safe way". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus: Disney heir and Ben & Jerry’s call for higher taxes

 Some of the world’s richest people want governments to raise taxes on them to help pay for Covid-19.
BBC News

DOT to reboot PH tourism via domestic leisure travel

 AS the Department of Tourism (DOT) seeks to make domestic leisure travel as a huge driver to reboot the Philippine tourism, the House of Representatives wants to..
WorldNews

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking restrictions on Amarnath Yatra amid Covid-19

 The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea which sought directions for restriction on this year's Shri Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
IndiaTimes

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones [Video]

Google discontinues Pixel 3A, 3A XL smartphones

Tech giant Google has discontinued the production of its midrange smartphones - Pixel 3 A and 3A XL.In a statement given to The Verge, Google said that the "Google Store has sold through its inventory..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Google releases first beta version of Android 11 [Video]

Google releases first beta version of Android 11

Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Doctor who managed Goa's only COVID-19 hospital tests positive

 Dr. Edwin Gomes, who had emerged as the face of Goa's Covid-19 treatment and care effort, and had served as the in-charge of medication of patients at the...
Mid-Day

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

 Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The development of Chauhan testing positive for the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Live: India's Covid tally tops 8.7L, toll over 23k

 India's Covid-19 caseload has crossed the 8.5 lakh mark. The rapid spread of the pandemic has seen the country's share in daily global cases rise to 12%. Late...
IndiaTimes


