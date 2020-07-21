The OnePlus Buds are a great solution to expensive wireless earbuds, but there's a serious issue with the way they fit Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )





*

*



· The OnePlus Buds are $79 wireless earbuds that are comparatively inexpensive, but offer similar sound quality and features as more expensive models, like Google's Pixel Buds.

· You get good sound, water/sweat resistance, and great battery life.

· On the downside, you don't get a wireless charging case, nor do... · The OnePlus Buds are $79 wireless earbuds that are comparatively inexpensive, but offer similar sound quality and features as more expensive models, like Google's Pixel Buds.· You get good sound, water/sweat resistance, and great battery life.· On the downside, you don't get a wireless charging case, nor do 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report



Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report. As per Mashable, the new report comes from credible tipster UniverseIce who has given accurate reports on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago The EJ Tech Show: OnePlus 8 Pro, Sony XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds reviewed



On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum check out the new OnePlus 8 Pro. It's got all the top specifications, with a price tag to match, which makes it more flagship than flagship killer!.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 20:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this