|
The OnePlus Buds are a great solution to expensive wireless earbuds, but there's a serious issue with the way they fit
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
*
*
· The OnePlus Buds are $79 wireless earbuds that are comparatively inexpensive, but offer similar sound quality and features as more expensive models, like Google's Pixel Buds.
· You get good sound, water/sweat resistance, and great battery life.
· On the downside, you don't get a wireless charging case, nor do...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this