Pellegrini wants Betis fighting in European competitions

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini’s main goal in his new coaching job with Real Betis is to make the Spanish club a regular in European competitions. Pellegrini was officially introduced as Betis’ new coach on Monday after signing a three-year deal that will begin next season. “This is a team that has to be fighting […]
