Lawyers: 3 Minneapolis ex-cops want Floyd gag order lifted
Monday, 13 July 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd asked a judge Monday to lift a gag order in the case, saying prosecutors and public officials have already made comments that could prejudice a potential jury pool against their clients. Attorneys for Derek Chauvin and […]
Today, attorneys for George Floyd's family plan to announce a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers charged in his death. More details on the lawsuit are to be revealed this afternoon.
Occurred on May 29, 2020 / Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "I documented the Minneapolis riots as close and as safely as I possibly could. This footage is first hand experience. What I..
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the judge to dismiss the case against him before it goes to trial, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:25).WCCO 4 News At 10 -..
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for a coalition of news organizations are scheduled to appear in a Minneapolis courtroom Tuesday to argue for a scaled back gag... Seattle Times Also reported by •Jerusalem Post
A Minnesota judge removed a gag order against the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, citing that their inability to defend... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Jerusalem Post