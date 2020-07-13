Global  
 

Lawyers: 3 Minneapolis ex-cops want Floyd gag order lifted

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd asked a judge Monday to lift a gag order in the case, saying prosecutors and public officials have already made comments that could prejudice a potential jury pool against their clients. Attorneys for Derek Chauvin and […]
