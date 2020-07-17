Global  
 

News organizations object to gag order in George Floyd case

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked a Minnesota judge on Friday to scale back the gag order he imposed in the case of four former Minneapolis police officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd. The July 9 gag order is overly broad and restricts a “staggering number” of individuals […]
