Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake PiruActor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years old and was found missing a few...
Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities Say

 Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
