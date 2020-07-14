|
Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years old and was found missing a few...
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Lake Piru Lake in California
Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities SayMs. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
California State in the western United States
In CA: $320,000 in overtime when your base salary is $25,000; It's the life in the LADWPGov. Gavin Newsom calls it a dimmer switch, but for many Golden State businesses, it's lights out. Again. And it's a good gig if you can get it — a security..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus: California reimposes sweeping restrictions amid virus spikeThe governor has rolled back reopening plans across the state as virus cases soar.
BBC News
Santana Lopez Fictional character from the Fox series Glee
