Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden



President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers. Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers. In 2016, Trump's race-baiting and culture war tropes were appealing to swing voters and his core base of non-college-educated white voters.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970