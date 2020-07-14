|
Trump swings at Biden at official event announcing he signed Hong Kong sanctions bill
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Trump's decision on Hong Kong came as U.S.-China relations falter over trade, the coronavirus and a crackdown on pro-Democracy efforts in the city.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump: More white than Black people killed by police
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:20Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infectionGinsburg's health has been the subject of conversation among court-watchers for years, and more so as President Trump's first term draws to a close.
USATODAY.com
Biden hits Trump while unveiling $2T climate planAs he released a $2 trillion climate and economic plan Tuesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden looked to offer a sharp contrast with..
USATODAY.com
Trump administration drops college student visa rule prohibiting online-only classesThe abrupt about-face came after a backlash from universities and state officials who said the US should not force international students to leave.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Biden to Release $2 Trillion Climate PlanMr. Biden's plan links tackling climate change with economic recovery from the coronavirus and addressing racism, drawing praise from onetime critics.
NYTimes.com
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Attacking Hong Kong dollar peg would hurt those the US hopes to helpThe United States is unhappy with China’s new national security law for Hong Kong and is seeking ways to express its disquiet. Some advisers to US Secretary of..
WorldNews
Editing history: HK publishers self-censor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:32Published
Hong Kong Disney park closes again after new restrictionsFor the second time this year, Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing temporarily following the city’s decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people..
WorldNews
EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:15Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this