Trump swings at Biden at official event announcing he signed Hong Kong sanctions bill

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Trump's decision on Hong Kong came as U.S.-China relations falter over trade, the coronavirus and a crackdown on pro-Democracy efforts in the city.
