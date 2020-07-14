Global  
 

Donald Trump muzzling Dr. Anthony Fauci amid COVID-19 would be hazardous

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Anthony Fauci is an annoying coronavirus truth bomb that keeps going off in Donald Trump's garden party of falsehoods and blame shifting: Our view
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Administration Undercuts Fauci

Trump Administration Undercuts Fauci 01:28

 The Trump administration is trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci’s authority, as he warns the nation of unsettling spikes in coronavirus cases across the country.

Opening schools should be local decision -Fauci [Video]

Opening schools should be local decision -Fauci

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that decisions on whether to open schools in U.S. regions hit hard by the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak should be left to local officials.

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

 US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting..
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike, cites ex-game show host

 The administration is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as the president continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to..
'In Fauci we trust.' Democrats pounce on Trump's rift with experts as coronavirus cases swell

 White House social media director Dan Scavino posted a cartoon on Facebook portraying Fauci as a faucet, flushing the U.S. economy down the drain.
Trump says he has ended preferential treatment for Hong Kong

 The president says he has also signed a bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong.
Trump reverses decision on foreign students [Video]

Trump reverses decision on foreign students

[NFA] The Trump administration on Tuesday, abandoned its attempt to force foreign students to leave the United States if all of their classes are to be taught online this autumn. It was a dramatic reversal from a policy announced just last week. Gavino Garay has more.

White House Targets Fauci After Blunt Warnings About Coronavirus [Video]

White House Targets Fauci After Blunt Warnings About Coronavirus

As the nation confronts a surge in coronavirus infections across the South and parts of the West, tensions between the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a highly respected and leading expert on..

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar [Video]

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for..

White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci [Video]

White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Skyler Henry reports Fauci's standing within the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be diminishing.

Trump And Senator Cotton Embrace Enhanced Testing And Face Kilotons Of Surprises – OpEd

Trump And Senator Cotton Embrace Enhanced Testing And Face Kilotons Of Surprises – OpEd By Robert Kelley There are growing rumours that the United States is considering carrying out a nuclear test in the near future. Legislation introduced in...
Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

 Mary L. Trump's new book gives the history of the Trump family and insight into why her uncle, Donald Trump, is the way he is.
