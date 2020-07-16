Gigi Hadid shares first look at growing baby bump - and reveals why she's kept pregnancy private

Gigi Hadid Talks About Plastic Surgery



Model Gigi Hadid is currently the face of Maybelline. Allure reports that she recently joined Erin Parsons, the brand's lead makeup artist, for an Instagram Live session. They talked about her pregnancy and her views on plastic surgery. Gigi denied that she's ever had work done, saying "People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round. I’ve had this since I was born.

