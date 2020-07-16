Anxiety may be symptoms of Covid-19 impact on brain: Study
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Depressed mood or anxiety exhibited in Covid-19 patients may possibly be a sign the virus affects the central nervous system, according to a new study. The findings, published in the journal The Laryngoscope, revealed that these two psychological symptoms were most closely associated with a loss of smell and taste rather than the more severe indicators of the novel coronavirus such as shortness of...
