Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New GuineaCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook inland Papua New Guinea on Friday, and officials said they had yet to confirm reports of damage to coastal villages. The South Pacific island nation’s disaster management center said the epicenter...
