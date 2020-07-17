|
Jofra Archer's virus breach could have cost millions: Ashley Giles
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer's breach of the coronavirus regulations was a potential "disaster" that could have cost "tens of millions of pounds", according to England managing director Ashley Giles. England dramatically announced fast bowler Archer had been left out of their side to play the West Indies in the second Test just hours before play got underway at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday. Archer was omitted after he went home to Brighton on Monday to meet an unnamed individual following the end of last week's first Test in Southampton -- directly contravening strict guidelines. The person Archer met has since tested...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jofra Archer English cricketer
Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37Published
Jofra Archer: Ashley Giles says protocol breach could have been 'disaster'Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster" for England's summer, says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
BBC News
Ashley Giles English Test and County cricketer
Archer breach could have ended up costing ECB 'tens of millions of pounds' - GilesJofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have cost the ECB "tens of millions of pounds", says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
BBC News
Old Trafford Cricket Ground Cricket ground
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this