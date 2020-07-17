Global  
 

Jofra Archer's virus breach could have cost millions: Ashley Giles

Friday, 17 July 2020
Jofra Archer's virus breach could have cost millions: Ashley GilesMANCHESTER: Jofra Archer's breach of the coronavirus regulations was a potential "disaster" that could have cost "tens of millions of pounds", according to England managing director Ashley Giles. England dramatically announced fast bowler Archer had been left out of their side to play the West Indies in the second Test just hours before play got underway at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday. Archer was omitted after he went home to Brighton on Monday to meet an unnamed individual following the end of last week's first Test in Southampton -- directly contravening strict guidelines. The person Archer met has since tested...
News video: Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket 01:14

 Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief...

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach [Video]

Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

Jofra Archer: Ashley Giles says protocol breach could have been 'disaster'

 Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster" for England's summer, says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
Archer breach could have ended up costing ECB 'tens of millions of pounds' - Giles

 Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have cost the ECB "tens of millions of pounds", says director of cricket Ashley Giles.
Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach [Video]

Jofra Archer ‘extremely sorry’ as England drop bowler for bio-secure breach

England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour [Video]

West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England. Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester Airport. They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a "bio-secure" environment for the vast majority of their seven-week stay.

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

