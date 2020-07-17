Jofra Archer's virus breach could have cost millions: Ashley Giles

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child



Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

