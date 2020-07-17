Global  
 

Suspect Is Arrested in Grisly Killing of Tech C.E.O. Fahim Saleh

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Mr. Saleh, 33, was found dismembered and decapitated inside his Manhattan apartment.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tech CEO Died From Multiple Stab Wounds Of Neck, Torso

Tech CEO Died From Multiple Stab Wounds Of Neck, Torso 00:25

 The medical examiner's office says 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death.

