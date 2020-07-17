Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Ham vs Watford, Premier League: Live streaming, WHU v WAT Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
WHU vs WAT Dream11 Team - WATck My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, West Ham vs Watford Dream11 Team Player List, WHU Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, West Ham vs Watford Head to Head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pearson: West Ham game very important

Pearson: West Ham game very important 00:26

 Watford manager Nigel Pearson says Friday's match against West Ham is one in which both sides have "an awful lot to gain", as the clubs battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference [Video]

Hayden Mullins post-match press conference

Credit: Watford FC. Watford interim boss Hayden Mullins speaks to the press following his team's 0-4 defeat to Man City in the Premier League.A first-half brace from Raheem Sterling and goals after the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Watford vs Man City, Premier League: Live streaming, WAT v MCI Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

 WAT vs MCI Dream11 Team - MCIck My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Watford vs Man City Dream11 Team Player List, WAT Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA


Tweets about this