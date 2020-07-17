Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kansas congressman forced to leave committees after charges

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously listing a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form has been forced to temporarily give up his House committee assignments. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins said Friday that he is “temporarily and voluntarily” leaving the three […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud

GOP Rep Charged With Voter Fraud 00:32

 On Tuesday, freshman congressman Steve Watkins, from Kansas, was charged with three felonies. Newser reports that Watkins listed a UPS postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form. The charges came three weeks before the state's Aug. 4 primary election. Fellow Republicans are...

You Might Like


Tweets about this