Kansas congressman forced to leave committees after charges
Friday, 17 July 2020 () TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously listing a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form has been forced to temporarily give up his House committee assignments. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins said Friday that he is “temporarily and voluntarily” leaving the three […]
