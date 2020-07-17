Kansas congressman forced to leave committees after charges Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A freshman Kansas congressman facing felony criminal charges over previously listing a UPS Inc. postal box as his residence on a state voter registration form has been forced to temporarily give up his House committee assignments. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins said Friday that he is “temporarily and voluntarily” leaving the three […] 👓 View full article

