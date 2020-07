When should you wear a mask? An expert debunks myths as coronavirus spreads Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

America’s mainstream medical establishments have given their endorsement: Universal masking is essential for the nation to find its way out of a crippling COVID-19 pandemic and get schools back in session and the economy restarted. “The data is clearly there, that masking works,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UC Davis Doctor Debunks Mask Myths



CBS13 spoke with Dr. Dean Blumberg with UC Davis Health about common mask misconceptions. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:23 Published 17 hours ago Walmart to require all customers to wear masks



Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear masks. The requirement will go into effect on Monday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 2 days ago Nevada among top anti-mask states



Some people in Nevada are refusing to wear masks, which is contributing to the spread of coronavirus. Now, the Silver State is among the top states where people are ignoring mask mandates. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this