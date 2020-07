Gerrit Cole & recorded fans tune up for Yankees debuts Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd noise was phony. Gerrit Cole’s scowl was real. The new ace gave up consecutive home runs to Mike Ford and Miguel Andújar in an intrasquad game as the pitcher and the public-address system’s recorded crowd sounds tuned up for New York Yankees debuts. Those runs in the fourth inning […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this