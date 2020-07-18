|
Simon Pagenaud goes from last to first to win IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
After starting in 23rd, Simon Pagenaud roared back to win the first race of the Iowa IndyCar 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Simon Pagenaud French racing driver
Iowa Speedway Motorsport track in the United States
IndyCar Series Auto racing series held in North America
