Simon Pagenaud goes from last to first to win IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway

USATODAY.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
After starting in 23rd, Simon Pagenaud roared back to win the first race of the Iowa IndyCar 250 at Iowa Speedway.
Scott Dixon continues hot start to IndyCar season with win at Road America

 Five-time champion Scott Dixon was back atop the podium at Road America on Saturday in the IndyCar Series' first race in front of fans this year.
USATODAY.com

IndyCar racing fans return after late season start

 Racing fans were out in their thousands on Saturday for the opening race of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, with IndyCar welcoming fans to its races for..
USATODAY.com

