Arteta outwits Guardiola: Arsenal beat City, reach final

The Age Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Seven months after leaving Pep Guardiola's side, Mikel Arteta outwitted his mentor to ensure his first season as Arsenal manager will end with an FA Cup final.
