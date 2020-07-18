Arteta outwits Guardiola: Arsenal beat City, reach final
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
18 minutes ago) Seven months after leaving Pep Guardiola's side, Mikel Arteta outwitted his mentor to ensure his first season as Arsenal manager will end with an FA Cup final.
