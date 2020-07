Figueiredo chokes out Benavidez, claims UFC flyweight title Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant UFC flyweight championship Sunday, finishing a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez with a rear naked choke with 12 seconds left in the first round. Jack Hermansson also stunned Kelvin Gastelum with a first-round submission by heel hook in the penultimate bout of the […] 👓 View full article