MotoGP rider Marc Marquez breaks arm in season-opening race
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
JEREZ, Spain — Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed. Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring his shoulder...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Marc Márquez Spanish motorcycle racer
Marquez versus Marquez as MotoGP spins wheels of family fortunePARIS — Motorcycling is often a family affair, and yet before Alex Marquez joined Marc at Honda for this season two brothers had never raced together for the..
WorldNews
Jerez de la Frontera Municipality in Andalusia, Spain
Honda Japanese multinational conglomerate
Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix
