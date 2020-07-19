Global  
 

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez breaks arm in season-opening race

WorldNews Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
MotoGP rider Marc Marquez breaks arm in season-opening raceJEREZ, Spain — Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed. Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring his shoulder...
Marquez versus Marquez as MotoGP spins wheels of family fortune

 PARIS — Motorcycling is often a family affair, and yet before Alex Marquez joined Marc at Honda for this season two brothers had never raced together for the..
WorldNews

