MotoGP rider Marc Marquez breaks arm in season-opening race

What Car Brands Inspire The Most Loyalty?



J.D. Power announced its second-annual ranking of the car companies with the best brand loyalty. Honda came in third with 58.7% of Honda owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. Toyota is number two with 60.3%. The study found that 60.5% of Subaru owners went with the brand again when buying a new car. The worst performer? Fiat, which earned a loyalty rate of just over 10%.

