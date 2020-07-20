Global  
 

'Strike for Black Lives,' Walmart, Sam's Club will start requiring masks: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A 'Strike for Black Lives' will bring together workers calling for end to systemic racism, Walmart will start requiring masks and more news to start off your Monday.
Home Depot joins roster of retailers requiring mask amid coronavirus resurgence

 The spike in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has led retailers such as Walmart, CVS, Target and Home Depot to require masks.
USATODAY.com

India's richest man takes on Amazon, Walmart in e-commerce gamble

 Shares Backed by multi-billion-dollar investments from global tech giants, India's richest man is ready to rumble with Amazon and Walmart for the country's huge..
WorldNews

Masks required: Walmart, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.

 Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS are adding mask policies and will soon require shoppers wear masks nationwide.
USATODAY.com

Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases rise

 Target and CVS are the latest retailers to say they will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings at stores nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise.
USATODAY.com

Kohl's to require shoppers wear masks starting Monday at stores nationwide, following Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger

 Kohl's will require shoppers wear face coverings at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
USATODAY.com

Walmart and Sam's Club to require masks nationwide starting July 20 as COVID-19 cases rise

 Walmart and Sam's Club will start requiring masks at stores and clubs nationwide starting Monday, July 20, the company announced Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

