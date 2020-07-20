Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amber Heard starts evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard entered the witness box Monday to give evidence during her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid that accused him of assaulting her during their tempestuous relationship. Heard’s eagerly anticipated testimony is set to last for three days. The 34-year-old actor has been present throughout the trial, watching […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive in court 00:47

 Day 10 of Johnny Depp's libel action against the publishers of The Sun, where Amber Heard is due to give evidence

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive at court on third week of trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on the third week of the actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court [Video]

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court as the Hollywood actor's libel action against News Group Newspapers continues. Today the court will hear evidence from Depp's staff, actress and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives for ninth day of High Court libel trial

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London as his libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, continues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Actress and #MeToo campaigner to give evidence in Johnny Depp libel trial

 An actress and #MeToo campaigner is set to tell the High Court in London that she was “misquoted” in an article which labelled Johnny Depp a wife beater.
Belfast Telegraph

Amber Heard to begin evidence in Johnny Depp ‘wife beater’ libel trial

 Amber Heard is to begin three days of evidence at the High Court as part of Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence...
Belfast Telegraph

Johnny Depp tells libel trial Amber Heard hit him with wild 'haymaker' punch

 Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of hitting him with a wild, swinging "haymaker" punch during an altercation near the end of their volatile marriage, as the star...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comJapan Today

Tweets about this