|
Jennifer Aniston shares photo of friend in hospital, urges followers to wear a mask
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston is sharing a photo of her friend hospitalized with COVID-19 in order to warn other about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress
Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger Caitlin breaks the internetIn the past, fans have seen many look-alikes of showbiz stars becoming sensation on social media. And now, they have a name of one more, who is the doppelganger..
WorldNews
10 celebrity-approved face masks you can buy onlineFrom Skims to Wolford to Sanctuary, these are the most popular masks like Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, and Kourtney Kardashian are wearing.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this