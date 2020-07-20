Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Aniston shares photo of friend in hospital, urges followers to wear a mask

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston is sharing a photo of her friend hospitalized with COVID-19 in order to warn other about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jennifer Aniston makes plea for masks

Jennifer Aniston makes plea for masks 00:46

 Jennifer Aniston shared a candid photo of her friend battling coronavirus in hospital as she urged her fans to wear masks in public to help curb the pandemic.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress

Jennifer Aniston's doppelganger Caitlin breaks the internet

 In the past, fans have seen many look-alikes of showbiz stars becoming sensation on social media. And now, they have a name of one more, who is the doppelganger..
WorldNews

10 celebrity-approved face masks you can buy online

 From Skims to Wolford to Sanctuary, these are the most popular masks like Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, and Kourtney Kardashian are wearing.
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike [Video]

Jennifer Aniston Has A Lookalike

It's not every day that you come across someone who looks like Jennifer Aniston — let alone someone who could be her twin. After all, despite having blonde hair and blue eyes, the actress has a very distinct look. So then, you can imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon an Instagram photo of a woman who looks nearly identical to the Friends star (save for her signature beachy blonde hair, that is).

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19 [Video]

Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear the 'damn mask' amid COVID-19

Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to wear a mask, while stepping outside, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "I think we gotta look each other in the eye ... look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible?" he said in the video message. "How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be fairer? How do I make sure that I wear the damn mask?" the actor said as he urged his fans to wear face mask while stepping outside even as some in the US saw it against their freedom. He joins the list of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks who are asking their fans to start wearing masks amid the pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News [Video]

Comedy Central to Revive 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Jennifer Aniston Wants People to Wear Masks & More News | THR News

Comedy Central is reviving 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' Fox News says that it has fired Ed Henry over sexual misconduct claims and Jennifer Aniston has a clear message for everyone right now: just wear a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:51Published
Jennifer Aniston Encourages People to Wear Masks | THR News [Video]

Jennifer Aniston Encourages People to Wear Masks | THR News

Jennifer Aniston has a message for all of her friends, family and fans who "care about human life": Wear a mask.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:16Published
Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks [Video]

Jennifer Aniston sternly tells fans to wear masks

Jennifer Aniston has urged her Instagram followers to take new coronavirus guidelines seriously and posted a selfie of her facemask imploring fans to do the same to stay healthy and safe.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response – OpEd

Total Masking: Victoria’s Coronavirus Response – OpEd The Victorian Premier turned up for his weekend delivery of coronavirus infections, gruffly delivering the news.  It has become grim if compelling viewing: the...
Eurasia Review

Doctors say new mask rules in England risk spreading coronavirus

Doctors say new mask rules in England risk spreading coronavirus “People might think Covid is over with, why do I have to wear a face mask. But it isn’t over. We still have Covid patients in intensive care."
Wales Online Also reported by •SBS

‘Hamilton’ Urges You to: Raise a Glass, Wear a Mask

 The Hamilton musical posted an artist's image encouring you to "Raise a glass and wear a mask."
Billboard.com Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Tweets about this