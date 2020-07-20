Global  
 

Oxford coronavirus vaccine triggers strong immune response, trial shows

The Age Monday, 20 July 2020
British scientists have made a breakthrough in the race to find a coronavirus vaccine, with the first round of human trials showing the shot induces a strong immune response.
