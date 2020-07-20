Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bullet enters man's home while he's asleep after officer shoots injured deer



One shot came through the wall, and the man inside says right over his head as he was sleeping early Wednesday morning on Ridgedale in Oak Park. Another shot went into the back window of a car in the.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago Day 2: Protestors continue blocking buses as Detroit summer school opens amid virus



It's Day 2 as protestors continue blocking buses as Detroit summer school opens amid virus Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:50 Published 6 days ago Day 2 of DPSCD bus depot protests



Day 2 of DPSCD bus depot protests Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:09 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this