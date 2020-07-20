|
Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — A police corporal accused of shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets while they covered protests in Detroit against police brutality was charged with felony assault, prosecutors said Monday. Detroit Police Corporal Daniel Debono, 32, faces multiple counts of felonious assault for allegedly firing rubber pellets at the three photojournalists during a May […]
