Ed Henry accused of rape in civil suit that also targets Fox News, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Fox News and some of its top stars are facing another civil suit alleging sexual misconduct. Ex-star Ed Henry is accused of rape in the lawsuit.
