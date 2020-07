crossed oceans of time, now surfing pandemic waves “Even under more modest warming projections, in which greenhouse gas emissions peak by 2040 and then begin to decli… https://t.co/r6ecZad94O 41 seconds ago

Jim Billings Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say https://t.co/HK4QPvEtT1 3 minutes ago

衛衛🐺🌻 RT @xpan_hk: A polar bear near the coast of Spitsbergen, Svalbard Islands, Norway. (Credit: Peter Barritt) Global Warming Is Driving Polar… 6 minutes ago

Parmeet Sangha #ClimateChange #PolarBears Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Said on Monday. Ne… https://t.co/tvUVFj2520 13 minutes ago

LAVETT and CHIN® Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say https://t.co/CQ8S40Zw1m 13 minutes ago

Franck Jocktane Top story: Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say https://t.co/yTlPQGdY9n, see mo… https://t.co/OKfNIIrqRX 21 minutes ago

Focus Mobility Top story: Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say https://t.co/HQo1YousoJ, see mo… https://t.co/twsmAiDEzy 21 minutes ago