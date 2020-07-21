Trump's 'beautiful' failures Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

How the US president's salesmanship trumps his statesmanship. Listening to US President Donald How the US president's salesmanship trumps his statesmanship. Listening to US President Donald Trump tell Fox News on Sunday that "We won two world wars, beautiful world wars, that were vicious and horrible," one does not know whether to laugh or cry. It is certainly a shocking statement, but the fact that it is no longer surprising to hear such crudity from the American president is, in itself, disturbing. The president boasts of having an Ivy League education and knowing the "best words", but his poor and slurred speech and repetitive use of a very few words like "tremendous", "amazing" and "beautiful", tell a different story. The use of "beautiful" in this context of world war may... 👓 View full article

