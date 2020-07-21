|
US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid vaccine research
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Two Chinese nationals have been indicted for seeking to steal Covid-19 vaccine research and intellectual property from hundreds of companies in the United States and other countries, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday. Li Xiaoyu, 34,...
