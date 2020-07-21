US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid vaccine research

COVID -19: '22.86% people affected in Delhi according to sero-prevalence study'



Director of National Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh on July 21said in national capital 8 out of 11 districts have sero-prevalence of more than 20%. Adding on it, he said, central, northeast, north and Shahdara districts have sero-prevalence of about 27%. "The sero surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among general community of Delhi. Nearly 6 months in to the pandemic, 22.86% people affected; 77% population susceptible," he further added.

