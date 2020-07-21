Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid vaccine research

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
US accuses Chinese hackers of seeking to steal Covid vaccine researchTwo Chinese nationals have been indicted for seeking to steal Covid-19 vaccine research and intellectual property from hundreds of companies in the United States and other countries, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday. Li Xiaoyu, 34,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

US charges Chinese Covid-19 research 'cyber-spies'

 The justice department has charged two men targeting companies researching coronavirus treatments.
BBC News

Complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29

 There will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 to fight the spread of COVID-19, a government official said on Tuesday. During the..
IndiaTimes
COVID -19: '22.86% people affected in Delhi according to sero-prevalence study' [Video]

COVID -19: '22.86% people affected in Delhi according to sero-prevalence study'

Director of National Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh on July 21said in national capital 8 out of 11 districts have sero-prevalence of more than 20%. Adding on it, he said, central, northeast, north and Shahdara districts have sero-prevalence of about 27%. "The sero surveillance was done in Delhi to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection among general community of Delhi. Nearly 6 months in to the pandemic, 22.86% people affected; 77% population susceptible," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:28Published
COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: 'Asymptomatic person wearing valved mask may infect others', says Health Ministry

Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on July 21 stated that the evidence suggests that with a valved mask the person wearing is safe but if they are asymptomatic then propensity of that person infecting others is there. "This is an evolving situation," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:45Published

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Chinese hackers charged in theft of trade secrets also probed for coronavirus research, DOJ says

 The accused hackers, both Chinese citizens, worked for their own benefit and at the direction of Chinese intelligence services, the DOJ said.
USATODAY.com

US Authorities Move to Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator's Mansion

 Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh used bribery proceeds and stolen government funds to buy a mansion in a suburb of Washington, D.C., U.S. authorities allege..
WorldNews

DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court Ruling

 Early on Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice carried out the execution of a person on death row just hours after the United States Supreme Court..
WorldNews

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

 MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russia accused of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research [Video]

Russia accused of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research

Russia accused of trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine research

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:06Published
Scientists Eye TB Vaccine As Weapon To Battle COVID-19 [Video]

Scientists Eye TB Vaccine As Weapon To Battle COVID-19

New research supports the use of the tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) as a tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN researchers found that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam [Video]

Covid update: Infosys flies staff back from US; 1 crore Chinese give exam

From over 1 crore Chinese students giving university entrance exams, to India's recovery rate reaching 61.13% - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The process for clinical..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published

Tweets about this