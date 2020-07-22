Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tsunami warning issued as 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska: USGS

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Tsunami warning issued as 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska: USGSA 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alaska Alaska State in the United States

Voices From Travel’s Frontlines: ‘We Walk in Fear, We Work in Fear’

 Six travel workers from Alaska to the Maldives talk about returning to the job. They are in a new world, with restrictions and health measures, uncertainty and..
NYTimes.com
'Into The Wild' Abandoned Bus Airlifted From Remote Alaska Location [Video]

'Into The Wild' Abandoned Bus Airlifted From Remote Alaska Location

A 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus that became a sometimes deadly attraction has been removed by helicopter from its remote Alaskan location. Used since as an emergency shelter, it became well-known after John Krakauer's 1996 book “Into the Wild” and a 2007 movie with the same name popularised the story of 24-year-old wanderer Chris McCandless who sadly died there alone in 1992 after a 114-day stay. Alaska Army National Guard executed an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
There Are COVID Travel Restrictions In 15 States [Video]

There Are COVID Travel Restrictions In 15 States

According to Business Insider, nonessential travel is resuming as governors ease states' lockdown orders. But, it's not your typical summer travel season. 15 governors have enacted statewide travel restrictions. 12 states will require incoming travelers to self-quarantine when they arrive. This includes: Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Alaska and Maine require anyone visiting to have a recent negative COVID-19 test upon entering.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail [Video]

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

United States Geological Survey United States Geological Survey Scientific agency of the United States government

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico [Video]

7.4 Earthquake Strikes Oaxaca, Mexico

A major earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude struck along Mexico's west coast Tuesday, triggering a tsunami warning stretching from Acapulco to the coast of El Salvador.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this