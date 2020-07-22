Tsunami warning issued as 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska: USGS

'Into The Wild' Abandoned Bus Airlifted From Remote Alaska Location



A 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus that became a sometimes deadly attraction has been removed by helicopter from its remote Alaskan location. Used since as an emergency shelter, it became well-known after John Krakauer's 1996 book “Into the Wild” and a 2007 movie with the same name popularised the story of 24-year-old wanderer Chris McCandless who sadly died there alone in 1992 after a 114-day stay. Alaska Army National Guard executed an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska.

