Tsunami warning issued as 7.8 earthquake hits off Alaska: USGS

A 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus that became a sometimes deadly attraction has been removed by helicopter from its remote Alaskan location. Used since as an emergency shelter, it became well-known after John Krakauer's 1996 book “Into the Wild” and a 2007 movie with the same name popularised the story of 24-year-old wanderer Chris McCandless who sadly died there alone in 1992 after a 114-day stay. Alaska Army National Guard executed an extraction mission via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter over Healy, Alaska.
According to Business Insider, nonessential travel is resuming as governors ease states' lockdown orders. But, it's not your typical summer travel season. 15 governors have enacted statewide travel restrictions. 12 states will require incoming travelers to self-quarantine when they arrive. This includes: Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Alaska and Maine require anyone visiting to have a recent negative COVID-19 test upon entering.
