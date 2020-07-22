Global  
 

Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases Grow

Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases GrowTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of coronavirus cases in the city topped 10,000. Japan’s capital had another 238 cases on Wednesday, as the country heads into a long weekend that was originally scheduled to celebrate the start of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympic Games. “This long weekend is going to be critical in preventing further spread of the virus," Koike said in a briefing Wednesday. Hospitalizations in Tokyo have jumped almost five-fold over the...
