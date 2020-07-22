|
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane on Thursday
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic breaking the record for the earliest 7th named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.
