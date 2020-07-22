Global  
 

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane on Thursday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic 00:25

 Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic breaking the record for the earliest 7th named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.

