Mookie Betts on the verge of signing a mammoth extension with Dodgers
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Dodgers are on the verge of signing All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the richest contract in franchise history that could reach nearly $400M.
Mookie Betts American baseball player
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
