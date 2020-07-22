Global  
 

Mookie Betts on the verge of signing a mammoth extension with Dodgers

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The Dodgers are on the verge of signing All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the richest contract in franchise history that could reach nearly $400M.
