Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other top public health officials will testify next week to a House subcommittee that’s been investigating the federal response to a coronavirus pandemic still inflicting a relentless toll on Americans, officials with the panel said Wednesday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, […]
India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious...