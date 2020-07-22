Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other top public health officials will testify next week to a House subcommittee that’s been investigating the federal response to a coronavirus pandemic still inflicting a relentless toll on Americans, officials with the panel said Wednesday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News 03:01

 India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment [Video]

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious disease expert in the United States. On Tuesday he said he considers himself "more a realist than an alarmist" reports CNN. This comes after President Donald..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances [Video]

House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools [Video]

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools

Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this