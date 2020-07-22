Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment



Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious disease expert in the United States. On Tuesday he said he considers himself "more a realist than an alarmist" reports CNN. This comes after President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago House Republicans Pile On Liz Cheney Over So Many, Many Grievances



House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming was put on defense during a conference meeting Tuesday morning. Multiple Republican congressmen attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools



Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this